Traffic restrictions due to Jummat-ul-Vida

In connection with Jummat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan month) prayers at the Mecca Masjid, and at Jamia Masjid, Secunderabad, Hyderabad traffic police said that the main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda would be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on April 29.

Police said that traffic would be diverted at the following points:

At Madina Junction, traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College. At Himmatpura, traffic coming from the Nagulchintha / Shalibanda areas towards Charminar would be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side). At Chowk Maidan Khan, traffic coming from the Kotla Alijah towards Charminar would be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side.

Meanwhile at Motigalli, traffic coming from the Moosabowli areas towards Charminar, and it would be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground , Rajesh Medical Hall Shalibanda, and Fateh Darwaza Road. At Ethebar Chowk traffic coming from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzarhouse would be diverted at Etebar Chowk, towards Mandi Mir Alam Market or Bibi Bazar. At Sher-e-Batil Kaman traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher won’t be allowed towards Gulzar House and it would be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road / Khilwath and at Lakkad Kote, traffic coming from APAT side would be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Mandi Mirlam Market. (On need basis)

At Secunderabad, Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on the MG road) would be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there would be free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazar to Ranigunj.

Traffic coming from Bata Crossroads towards Subhash Road would be diverted at Mahankali P.S. towards the lane to the left of the P.S. and towards Lala temple. These restrictions apply to the RTC buses also and City Buses going towards Charminar would be terminated at Afzalgunj. RTC buses (Rayalaseema Sector) going to districts via Nayapul, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via: Chaderghat Rotary Nalgonda Cross– Chanchalguda Junction– Saidabad T Junction - I.S Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani Junction – MBNR flyover – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.