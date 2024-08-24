Traffic restrictions and diversions for Hyderabad Runners Marathon on Sunday

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory outlining diversions and restrictions that will be in place on August 25, from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the Hyderabad Runners Marathon.

As per the advisory, the marathon will begin at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and conclude at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, passing through NTR Marg, Tank Bund, Children’s Park, Sailing Club, Buddha Bhavan, Sanjeevaiah Park, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Panjagutta flyover, MJ College, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road No. 45, and Cable-Stayed Bridge.

Commuters from Panjagutta, Raj Bhavan, Khairatabad flyover, Shadan, Iqbal Minar, Liberty, Karbala, Musheerabad, Jabbar Complex, Telugu Talli flyover, Ministers road, Ranigunj, Necklace Rotary, Panjagutta flyover, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, or NTR Bhavan will need to follow alternative routes.

Specific diversion routes include V.V. Statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan, K.C.P via Taj Krishna, Telugu Thalli flyover, Ambedkar Statue, Sailing Club, Kavadiguda X Road, DBR Mills, Lower Tank Bund, Nallgutta Jn., Green lands Junction, NFCL Junction, Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Venkatagiri, Journalist Colony, Road No.70, Road No.36, and Road No.2.

While the two runs - 42 kilometres (full marathon) and 21 kilometres (half marathon) are both starting from People’s Plaza Necklace Road, the 10 kilometre run will begin from Hitex Exhibition Ground in Madhapur.

In view of the marathon, the Cyberabad Commissionerate has prohibited heavy vehicles including trucks, lorries, goods carrier vehicles, RMC and water tankers to enter Madhapur, Raidurgam and Gachibowli between 5 a.m. and noon on August 25.

Commuters have been asked to avoid junctions including T-Hub Junction to Jubilee Hills, Dargah or Khajaguda junction to Gachibowli, Gachibowli junction to Wipro junction, IIIT junction, CII junction from Kothaguda junction to Cyber towers and Cable Bridge towards ITC Kohinoor.

“Citizens are urged to avoid the affected areas during the marathon and take alternative routes to reach their destinations. For any emergencies, commuters can call the traffic helpline at 9010203626,” said the advisory.