Traffic restrictions amid recruitment process

January 31, 2024 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 12 noon and 7 p.m. on January 31 in view of the Staff Nurse Recruitment Programme at LB Stadium, according to Hyderabad Traffic Police .

The restrictions include traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR statue, Basheerbagh towards A R Petrol Pump and Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building and will be diverted towards Nampally.

Meanwhile, the city is also likely to see traffic congestion at junctions including  Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A R Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted from A R Petrol (Public Gardens) pump towards Nampally. 

