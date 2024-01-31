GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions amid recruitment process

January 31, 2024 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 12 noon and 7 p.m. on January 31 in view of the Staff Nurse Recruitment Programme at LB Stadium, according to Hyderabad Traffic Police .

The restrictions include traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR statue, Basheerbagh towards A R Petrol Pump and Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building and will be diverted towards Nampally.

Meanwhile, the city is also likely to see traffic congestion at junctions including  Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A R Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted from A R Petrol (Public Gardens) pump towards Nampally. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.