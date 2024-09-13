GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions across Cyberabad Commissionerate in view of Ganesh idol immersion

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the upcoming immersion of Ganesh idols at various tanks and lakes in the Cyberabad Commissionerate, the police have issued traffic advisory to ensure accident-free celebrations and smooth flow of traffic.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from September 15 – 17.

As per the orders issued by the police, the IDL Tank Road will be closed for all vehicles except Ganesh procession vehicles. Traffic coming from Moosapet and Kukatpally Y-Junction towards IDL lake will be diverted towards Kukatpally Bus Stop, KPHB Metro Station and JNTU while vehicles travelling from Khaithalapur will be diverted towards Anjaneya Nagar and Moosapet.

Meanwhile, the road from Srinivasa Steel to Three Monkey Junction will be closed for general traffic. Traffic coming from Gandimaisamma and Pragathi Nagar towards JNTU will be diverted from Pragathi Nagar while that coming from JNTU towards Pragathi Nagar Colony will be diverted at Sreenivasa Steel.

Heavy vehicles coming from Patancheru will be diverted at BHEL Junction via Tara Nagar Market, Tellapur and Gopanpally.

At Katta Maisamma Tank in Jeedimetla, heavy vehicles from Gandimaisamma X Road towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction while those travelling from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Suraram Junction.

The police also said that the road from Budwel Extension to Himayat Sagar tollgate will be closed for general traffic. Traffic from ORR Exit 17 towards Aramghar and Attapur will be diverted through WALAMTARI U-turn towards L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital and Budwel.

Additionally, the police advised heavy goods vehicles from Gachibowli and Patancheru towards Aramghar and Attapur to avoid Exit No. 17 (Rajendranagar Toll) and instead use ORR Exit No. 16 (Shamshabad) for smooth flow of traffic.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / festivals / traffic / police / Police Patrol

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.