Traffic regulations in view of Formation Day fete

Hyderabad city police, as per orders by police commissioner C.V. Anand, will impose traffic regulations in view of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally, on Thursday. It has also notified vehicle parking arrangements to prevent vehicular congestion.

The regulations will be observed between 7.30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and the police suggested motorists follow alternative routes.

At Taj Island, the general traffic coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Gardens will not be allowed and they will be diverted towards Ek Minar – Bhazarghar – Asif Nagar/ Red Hills- Ayodya Hotel and Lakdikapul.

At Chapel Road T Junction, traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station will be diverted towards Gunfoundry – Abids or BJR Statue and Basheerbagh flyover.

At Saifabad old police station, traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed, and will be diverted towards Telephone Bhavan - Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road– Telugu Talli – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Basheerbagh and Abids.

At Basheerbagh junction, traffic coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty – Telugu Talli – NTR Marg - Iqbal Minar – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge & BJR Statue -Abids.

At Iqbal Minar, traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Old PS Saifabad and Lakdikapul Bridge.

At Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters), traffic coming from Telugu Talli, NTR Marg and Liberty, towards Adarsh Nagar road and Police Control Room Junction (PCR) will not be allowed and will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty Road and Telugu Talli Flyover.

All car pass holders attending the Telangana State Formation Day, however, will be allowed at the diversion points.