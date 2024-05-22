Traffic police ‘gear up’ ahead of monsoon 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the monsoon, the traffic police have identified 269 water logging points with traffic congestion across the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities. Hyderabad has 182 such points, 72 are in Cyberabad and 15 are in Rachakonda, according to data shared by the traffic police.

“These areas either do not have sufficient vents or have blocked drains leading to water logging. As of now traffic police officials are engaged in the task of de-clogging and clearance of manholes and levelling of roads to maintain traffic flow,” explained Hyderabad Traffic DCP Subha Rayudu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional forces in special gear, including rain boots, rain coats and hats, are being deployed to man traffic. The Rachakonda Commissionerate, which sees about 250-300 traffic police officials on roads on a usual day, has at least 150 additional forces on rainy days, said Rachakonda Traffic DCP K. Manohar.

In the IT cluster of Madhapur, Gachibowli, IKEA in Cyberabad, 140 traffic marshals funded by the Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have been deployed to assist traffic police officials. “Law and order officials right from the rank of home guard to DCP, Armed Reserve (AR) forces and traffic marshals are all on roads along with traffic police during the monsoon season,” said Cyberabad Traffic DCP D. V. Srinivasa Rao.

Coordination meetings with the Disaster Response Force (DRF), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), power department and GHMC control room are under way across the commissionerates to mobilise immediate help during heavy rains that throw life out of gears for citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional problems fuelling modern solutions

Proactive measures such as staggered timings for software employees working in IT clusters and work from home (WFH) during monsoons are also being taken by the police department in coordination with the SCSC to address the peak hour challenges. “During the three days of rains last week, we were given WFH for one day and early logouts on two days,” said Sandeep Bukya, 25, a software employee at Camp Systems in Kondapur.

“Efforts are also under way to be able to give real time updates on water logging, tree felling, road closures and other accidents that cause traffic congestion along with information on diversions through official X and Facebook handle,” said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty.

Commute times haywire

Rain-led congestion is pushing commute time by 30-60 minutes for commuters especially travelling on busy areas like Panjagutta, Mehdipatnam, Attapur, Abids, Begum Bazar, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Begumpet, Chikalguda and Kukatpally among others.

Key water logging points in the city Hyderabad -- City College in Charminar, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Dhobighat X Roads, Moosarambagh bridge, Jubilee Check Post, Street No 6 Himayathnagar, Alugaddabavi RUB, HPS Begumpet gate, Lower Tank Bund and Tourist crossroad Cyberabad -- Karimnagar Road, Kukatpally junction and Moosapet metro station Rachakonda -- Uppal X Roads and parts of Malkajgiri

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.