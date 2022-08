Traffic police facilitate live organs transportation

The Hyderabad Traffic police on Sunday facilitated green corridor for transport of live organs from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. A distance of 31 Kms between the two hospitals was covered in 35 minutes, at 1.35 p.m. So far in the year, the police have facilitated green corridor transportation 25 times.

