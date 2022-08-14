Telangana

Traffic police facilitate live organs transportation 

The Hyderabad Traffic police on Sunday facilitated green corridor for transport of live organs from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. A distance of 31 Kms between the two hospitals was covered in 35 minutes, at 1.35 p.m. So far in the year, the police have facilitated green corridor transportation 25 times.


