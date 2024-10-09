Traffic in Hyderabad central part likely to be affected on Wednesday; Aadvisory issued for DSC-2024 Koluvula Panduga at LB Stadium

Traffic in the central part of Hyderabad is likely to be affected on Wednesday (October 8, 2024) as two events —Durga Puja festival in the Lower Tankbund area and distribution of appointment letters to selected DSC candidates in L.B. Stadium are set to take place at the same time. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the DSC-2024 ‘Koluvula Panduga’ event, where appointment orders will be issued to over 11,000 selected candidates at LB Stadium, on October 9. The traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented on need basis between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

As per the advisory, commuters heading towards BJR Statue from the AR Petrol Pump junction will be redirected towards Nampally Railway Station. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will be diverted towards SBI, Abids, and Nampally Station Road.

Vehicles approaching Khan Lateef Khan building from Sujatha School Lane will be rerouted towards Nampally.

Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 9, motorists are advised to avoid Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, AR Petrol Pump, KLK Building, and Liberty junctions.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue may be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station, depending on the traffic situation.

Citizens were urged to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the specified time. For any queries or assistance, the public can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

