ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Home Guard run over by container truck

January 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Home Guard working for the Medchal Traffic police station, who was on duty at Kandlakoya crossroads, was allegedly run over by a container truck on Wednesday.

Srinivas was severely injured and rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Medchal police said that the Home Guard was on vehicle-checking duty at the crossroads at around 11.40 a.m. when the heavy container truck, bearing registration number MH 04 GE 1764, which was proceeding towards Medchal from Kompally, knocked him down.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The truck was reportedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner. A case was registered for further probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US