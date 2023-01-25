Traffic Home Guard run over by container truck

January 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Home Guard working for the Medchal Traffic police station, who was on duty at Kandlakoya crossroads, was allegedly run over by a container truck on Wednesday.

Srinivas was severely injured and rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Medchal police said that the Home Guard was on vehicle-checking duty at the crossroads at around 11.40 a.m. when the heavy container truck, bearing registration number MH 04 GE 1764, which was proceeding towards Medchal from Kompally, knocked him down.

The truck was reportedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner. A case was registered for further probe.