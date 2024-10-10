Traffic gridlocked around in central Hyderabad as city celebrates Bathukamma

Bathukamma festival celebrations on Tank Bund Road caused severe traffic congestion in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The roads leading to and from the Tank Bund stretch were gridlocked, with commuters facing significant delays as they navigated the area. Heavy traffic was experienced at Raj Bhavan, Punjagutta, towards Begumpet.

Commuters reported being stuck in traffic jams for extended periods, with some spending over an hour to cover short distances. Many expressed frustration over the lack of proper traffic management during such a major event. “I was stuck on the PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) stretch, which showed open on Google maps, for the past 45 minutes,” said Ramesh Raghunathan, a resident of Banjara Hills. “It’s completely chaotic. There should have been better traffic arrangements to accommodate the large flow of vehicles since the upper Tank Bund stretch is a well frequented one,” he added.

Krishna Priya, a student from Osmania University, shared her ordeal and said, “I was trying to reach my hostel, but it’s impossible. I’ve been diverted to several alternative routes, but they’re all congested.”

The Hyderabad Traffic Police acknowledged the traffic congestion and advised motorists to avoid the Upper Tank Bund Road area during the festival period. They also deployed additional personnel to manage traffic flow and minimize disruptions.

As per the data from the Hyderabad city police. heavy flow of traffic movement was witnessed around 7.30 p.m. from Sultan-Uloom college, NFCL, Panjagutta flyover, Prajavani towards Begumpet flyover. Around the same time, slow movement of vehicles was reported in the Asif Nagar area with commuters heading from Masab Tank, NMDC, towards Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital experiencing congestion. Around 6.30 p.m. slow movement of traffic was detected on the Begumpet to Paradise stretch.

On October 9, Hyderabad witnessed snarls on the lower Tank Bund and LB Nagar stadium stretch as two events — Durga Puja festival and distribution of appointment letters to selected DSC candidates in L.B. Stadium — were taking place at the same time.

Earlier on October 6, traffic restrictions were announced for the Grace Cancer Run 2024 between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The event took place on various roads in Hyderabad, starting from Gachibowli Main Stadium to IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction via TNGOs Colony for a distance of 10 kilometres.