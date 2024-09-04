ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions today

Published - September 04, 2024 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory ahead of Ganesh festivities in order to manage the influx of vehicles and to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory will be in effect from September 5 to September 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy vehicles carrying the idols will only be allowed to enter Dhoolpet from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue. Other vehicles will be restricted from MJ Bridge to Puranapool between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from September 5 to 7. 

“Designated entry and exit points have been established to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Specific parking areas have been allocated for heavy vehicles to accommodate the increased traffic,” said the advisory. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the police urged people to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the advisory guidelines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US