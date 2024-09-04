Traffic diversions today

The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory ahead of Ganesh festivities in order to manage the influx of vehicles and to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The advisory will be in effect from September 5 to September 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy vehicles carrying the idols will only be allowed to enter Dhoolpet from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue. Other vehicles will be restricted from MJ Bridge to Puranapool between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from September 5 to 7.

“Designated entry and exit points have been established to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Specific parking areas have been allocated for heavy vehicles to accommodate the increased traffic,” said the advisory.

Meanwhile, the police urged people to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the advisory guidelines.