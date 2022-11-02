Traffic diversions today in Madhapur in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra 

The curbs will be in place in several areas of the city from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 04:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad on November 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad police have issued a traffic notification for Wednesday in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the limits of Madhapur traffic division. According to the notification, traffic diversions will be in place in several areas of the city between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate smooth flow of vehicles.

The Ambedkar Y junction will be closed for vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Kukatpally till the Bharat Jodo Yatra passes IDL Lake junction.

Traffic coming from Balanagar and Erragadda towards BHEL will be diverted at Moosapet junction via Chittarama temple (GHMC Office Moosapet), Anjaneya Nagar X Road, – Vista, Khaithlapur Junction, KPHB 4th Phase, RUB Hitech City, Hindu Project, Mahindra Aswitha, Pipeline Road, BHEL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic coming from Kukatpally towards Nizampet and Pragathi Nagar will be diverted at JNTU via Forum Mall underbridge, 9th Phase KPHB, Vasanth Nagar, Hydernagar U-turn, Nizampet and Pragathinagar.

The Pipeline Road will be closed for the vehicles coming from Chandanagar towards Moosapet. It will be used as one-way for vehicles coming from Moosapet towards Chandanagar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vehicles proceeding towards BHEL from Kondapur via Allwyn Junction will be diverted at Sairam Towers U-turn, from under the Hafeezpet flyover, towards Pipeline Road and BHEL.

Vehicles proceeding from Kondapur towards Moosapet via Pipeline Road will be diverted at Sairam Towers U turn towards Hafeezpet Flyover, RTO office junction, Hindu Project, RUB Hitech City, Khaithlapur, Rainbow Vista and Moosapet.

Vehicles proceeding towards Patancheru from BHEL Junction on NH-65 road will be blocked and will be allowed on the opposite side of the road which will be bifurcated using traffic cones.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app