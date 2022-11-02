Traffic diversions today in Madhapur in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad on November 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Cyberabad police have issued a traffic notification for Wednesday in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the limits of Madhapur traffic division. According to the notification, traffic diversions will be in place in several areas of the city between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate smooth flow of vehicles.

The Ambedkar Y junction will be closed for vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Kukatpally till the Bharat Jodo Yatra passes IDL Lake junction.

Traffic coming from Balanagar and Erragadda towards BHEL will be diverted at Moosapet junction via Chittarama temple (GHMC Office Moosapet), Anjaneya Nagar X Road, – Vista, Khaithlapur Junction, KPHB 4th Phase, RUB Hitech City, Hindu Project, Mahindra Aswitha, Pipeline Road, BHEL.

Traffic coming from Kukatpally towards Nizampet and Pragathi Nagar will be diverted at JNTU via Forum Mall underbridge, 9th Phase KPHB, Vasanth Nagar, Hydernagar U-turn, Nizampet and Pragathinagar.

The Pipeline Road will be closed for the vehicles coming from Chandanagar towards Moosapet. It will be used as one-way for vehicles coming from Moosapet towards Chandanagar.

Vehicles proceeding towards BHEL from Kondapur via Allwyn Junction will be diverted at Sairam Towers U-turn, from under the Hafeezpet flyover, towards Pipeline Road and BHEL.

Vehicles proceeding from Kondapur towards Moosapet via Pipeline Road will be diverted at Sairam Towers U turn towards Hafeezpet Flyover, RTO office junction, Hindu Project, RUB Hitech City, Khaithlapur, Rainbow Vista and Moosapet.

Vehicles proceeding towards Patancheru from BHEL Junction on NH-65 road will be blocked and will be allowed on the opposite side of the road which will be bifurcated using traffic cones.