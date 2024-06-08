ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions today for fish ‘prasadam’

Published - June 08, 2024 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic in the city will be regulated with diversions and restrictions in view of the distribution of fish prasadam at Nampally Exhibition Ground on June 8 and 9. 

Hyderabad Traffic Police said that diversions will be enforced in the surrounding areas of the Exhibition Ground and adjoining junctions on a need basis. Vehicles from the M.J. Market side will be diverted towards Abids, GPO Nampally, and the general traffic from the M.J. bridge and Begum Bazar Chatri heading towards Nampally will be diverted towards Darussalam, Ek Minar etc.  

The citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations, said the advisory. In case of any emergency, call traffic helpline 9010203626 for any travel assistance, said the officials. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US