Traffic diversions today for fish ‘prasadam’

Traffic in the city will be regulated with diversions and restrictions in view of the distribution of fish prasadam at Nampally Exhibition Ground on June 8 and 9.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said that diversions will be enforced in the surrounding areas of the Exhibition Ground and adjoining junctions on a need basis. Vehicles from the M.J. Market side will be diverted towards Abids, GPO Nampally, and the general traffic from the M.J. bridge and Begum Bazar Chatri heading towards Nampally will be diverted towards Darussalam, Ek Minar etc.

The citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations, said the advisory. In case of any emergency, call traffic helpline 9010203626 for any travel assistance, said the officials.

