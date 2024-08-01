Traffic diversions today for CM’s interactive programme 

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the interactive programme of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with 25,000 recently promoted government teachers at L.B. Stadium on Friday. The restrictions are likely to be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic from AR Petrol Station near the Public Gardens towards Khairatabad will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Similarly, traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR petrol station will be diverted at Khairatabad, Abids - Nampally station road.

Traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted towards Nampally, said the police.

Police said that commuters are advised to avoid the following junctions - VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli, Tank Bund, RTC X Roads, Indira Park, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayathnagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.