GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversions today for CM’s interactive programme 

Published - August 01, 2024 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the interactive programme of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with 25,000 recently promoted government teachers at L.B. Stadium on Friday. The restrictions are likely to be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic from AR Petrol Station near the Public Gardens towards Khairatabad will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Similarly, traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR petrol station will be diverted at Khairatabad, Abids - Nampally station road.

Traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted towards Nampally, said the police.

Police said that commuters are advised to avoid the following junctions - VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli, Tank Bund, RTC X Roads, Indira Park, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayathnagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.