Traffic diversions on April 21 in view of Jummat-Ul-Vida prayers

April 21, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic police issued an advisory in connection with Jummat-Ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan month, prayers at Mecca Masjid and at Jame-e-Masjid, Secunderabad.

Officials said that the main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk, and Charminar and Rajesh medical hall, Shalibanda, will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

“Traffic from Nayapul side towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina Junction towards City College. Vehicles from Nagulchintha/Shahalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T junction (Khilwat side). Similarly, traffic from Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Mosque and Arman Hotel side. Traffic coming from Moosabowli area towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shahalibanda, and Fateh Darwaza Road. Commuters from Etebar Chowk area towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi or Bibi Bazaar, and traffic from Mitti-Ka-Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar Houz, and will be diverted from Mitti-ka-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court road/Khilwath. Traffic from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and diverted towards Miralam Market,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, in Secunderabad, Subhash Road, between Mahankali police station and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on MG road, will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazaar to Ranigunj. Traffic from Bata cross-roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali PS towards Lala temple.

“The traffic police have made parking arrangements at the following places for those attending Jumat ul Vida prayers at Mecca Masjid. The following are the parking areas: Gulzar Function Hall near Etebar Chowk, Mufeed ul Anam school – opposite Pista House, Etebar Chowk, Charminar bus station, Charminar Unani Hospital, Khilwat Grounds, Old Pension Payment office, Moti Galli and GHMC office at Sardar Mahal,” said the officials.