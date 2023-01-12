Traffic diversions in Tolichowki due to SNDP works 

January 12, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

In view of road excavation works for construction of drain box under the first phase of Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), traffic will be diverted for 20 days, starting from January 12 (Thursday) to January 31 (Tuesday), in Tolichowki, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

The road works will be taken up opposite Spectrum High School to the lane beside Zam Zam suiting & shirting, 7 Tombs Road in Tolichowki traffic police limits.

According to police, traffic coming from Nanal Nagar Junction and going towards 7 Tombs, Golconda Fort and Alkpauri Colony will be diverted at Tolichowki flyover- KFC- under Shaikpet flyover – Shaikpet Nala junction left – towards 7 Tombs junction and Golconda Fort.

Traffic coming from Golconda Fort, Alkapuri, Banjara Darwaza going towards Tolichowki X Road, Hakeempet, Nanal Nagar Jn will be diverted at 7 tombs via., Shaikpet Nala Jn – passing through the ‘u’ turn at Bharat Petrol Pump – KFC – Tolichowki flyover.

Police said appropriate sign boards to alert vehicles users about the diversions will be installed.