Traffic diversions in Rachakonda from Friday 8 a.m. for CM’s visit to Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district

Published - November 07, 2024 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions in the commissionerate limits for Friday (November 8, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Rachakonda Traffic police have issued an advisory in view of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. As per the advisory on Thursday (November 7, 2024), there will be traffic diversions from 8 a.m. on Friday (November 8, 2024) till the conclusion of the Chief Minister’s programme.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, RMC trucks, and all other heavy vehicles, will be restricted from specific routes in Bhuvanagiri.

Traffic from Nalgonda Underpass Bridge heading towards Bollepally will be diverted on Nagireddypally X Road towards Valigonda. Traffic from Choutuppal to Bollepally will be redirected on Sherella Road, Pedda Kondur towards Pochampally.

Police will deploy additional force to manage traffic and maintain law and order during his visit. The public is advised to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the designated routes to avoid any inconvenience.

