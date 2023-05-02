ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions in Hyderabad in view of IPL match on Thursday

May 02, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police have notified that traffic restrictions will be in place in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, on Thursday in view of the IPL cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The restrictions will be imposed between 3.30 p.m. and 11.30 p.m.

As per the traffic regulation plan, heavy vehicles from Warangal highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted at Chengicherla crossroads and sent to Chengicherla-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC route.

Heavy vehicles from L.B. Nagar to Nagole will be diverted at Nagole metro station and sent to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla crossroads. Heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted towards Cherlapalli-Chengicherla route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US