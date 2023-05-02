HamberMenu
Traffic diversions in Hyderabad in view of IPL match on Thursday

May 02, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police have notified that traffic restrictions will be in place in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, on Thursday in view of the IPL cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The restrictions will be imposed between 3.30 p.m. and 11.30 p.m.

As per the traffic regulation plan, heavy vehicles from Warangal highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted at Chengicherla crossroads and sent to Chengicherla-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC route.

Heavy vehicles from L.B. Nagar to Nagole will be diverted at Nagole metro station and sent to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla crossroads. Heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted towards Cherlapalli-Chengicherla route.

