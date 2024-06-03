GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in Hyderabad due to counting of votes

Published - June 03, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory in view of the counting of votes polled in Lok Sabha elections 2024, on Tuesday. 

Stating that there would be moderate congestions on the roads near counting centres, officials said that the traffic will be diverted on need basis as per the situation. The 15 counting centres in Hyderabad were listed as A.V. College, Domalguda; Nizam College, Basheerbagh; Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy College for Women; GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet; OU College of Commerce & Business Management, P.G. Rami Reddy Center for Distance Education, O.U;, Koti Womens College (Auditorium); Kamala Nehru Polytechnic, Exhibition Grounds; Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidyalaya, M.J. Market; Govt. Polytechnic College, Masab Tank; JNTU College of Fine Arts, Masab Tank; Aurora Legal Science Academy, Bandlaguda; Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda Checkpost; and Cantonment CSIIT, Wesley College premises. 

“Diverted traffic at any place will be intimated through the social media handles of Hyderabad Traffic Police, Traffic Live App and through radio. The public is requested to take a note of counting centres and plan their movements accordingly to reach their destinations and cooperate with the traffic police,” said the officials. 

Hyderabad

Top News Today

