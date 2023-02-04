ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions in Cyberabad for EV vehicle rally on Sunday

February 04, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic restriction from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., say Cyberabad Police

The Hindu Bureau

A traffic advisory was issued by the Cyberabad police in connection with the ‘Rall-E Hyderabad’ event scheduled on February 5, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

‘Rall-E Hyderabad’, an event where Electric Vehicle owners will be conducting a rally to spread the message of sustainable mobility and highlight the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad, is expected to have 1,000 to 1,200 participants, including organisers, with all types of electrical vehicles, said the traffic police officials. 

As per the advisory, two routes were decided for the event, including the one from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, to Hitex Convention Centre, and from Miyapur Metro Station to Hitex Convention Centre. 

“In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the following traffic diversions will be in effect on February 5, between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In the Madhapur area, traffic from Cyber Tower Junction towards Aparna /Meenakshi Towers, Kondapur and in Miyapur via Khanamet Junction will be diverted via Hitex Junction to CII Junction – Kothaguda Junction - Right turn towards Kondapur and Miyapur. Traffic from Kothaguda, towards Jubilee Hill will be diverted towards CII Junction – Right turn – Tech Mahindra- Dell – HSBC – Lemon Tree Junction - IKEA towards Madhapur and Jubilee Hills. Meanwhile, in Raidurgam limits, traffic from My Home Abhra lane towards T-Hub will be diverted back to IKEA Rotary and commuters on the IOCL Road, My Home Bhooja lane-1 and My Home Bhooja lane-2 towards T Hub will be diverted back to same road to NCB Junction,” explained the officials. 

The advisory also mentioned that between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., heavy vehicles including trucks, lorries, DCMs, RMCs and water tankers will not be allowed on the Kavuri Hills Junction to Kothaguda Junction via Cyber Towers Junction, Cyber Tower junction to Biodiversity Junction, COD Junction to AIG Hospital and on the Khanamet to Hitex Junction. 

