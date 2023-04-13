Traffic diversions in city today

April 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued advisory for diversions, which are likely to be imposed on Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., in view of the unveiling of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, followed by a public meeting. Officials also said that NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will remain closed on Friday.

The public meeting is scheduled to take place behind the Imax Theatre, Necklace Rotary. As per the advisory, traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Talli Junction and vice versa. Commuters from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda - intending to go towards Necklace Rotary - will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan - Nirankari. Similarly, commuters from Tank Bund, towards PVNR Marg, will not be allowed, and will be diverted at Sonabi Mosque towards Ranigunj/Karbala.

Commuters from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj, and traffic from Iqbal Minar Junction, intending to go towards Tank Bund – Ranigunj and Liberty, will not be allowed towards Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund, and will be directed to embark Telugu Talli flyover – Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tank Bund.

Commuters from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli, intending to go towards NTR Marg, will not be allowed, and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Traffic from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed, and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.