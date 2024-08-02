GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions imposed near RGIA for road expansion

Traffic flow from Hyderabad to the airport will remain unaffected

Published - August 02, 2024 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters travelling to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are set to face traffic disruptions due to a major road expansion project.

As part of the traffic management plan, the RGIA to Hyderabad approach road at the Kishanguda ramp will be completely closed for the next 45 days, starting from August 3.

“Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from the airport will be diverted towards the Bangalore Exit and will be required to take a U-turn at the ORR emergency Trauma Centre on NH-44. However, traffic flow from Hyderabad to the airport will remain unaffected,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said in an advisory.

The diversions are necessitated by the construction of a six-lane main carriageway with service roads, drains and an exit ramp to connect the airport with the elevated corridor in Shamshabad.

The road expansion project is expected to improve connectivity and significantly reduce travel time for commuters.

