Traffic diversions for today’s Sadar Utsav

Published - November 01, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela at YMCA, Narayanaguda, scheduled from 7 p.m. on November 2 to 3 a.m. on November 3, the Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic diversions around the venue.

As per the advisory, traffic from Ramkote, Lingampally, Old MLA Quarters, Vittalwadi, RTC X Road, Narayanaguda X Road, Baghlingampally Colony, Barkathpura Chaman, and Lingampally X Road towards YMCA will be diverted via alternate routes.

The RTC buses travelling from Chilakalguda and Ashok Nagar towards Koti (DM&HS) will also be diverted.

Visitors attending the Sadar Mela are advised to park their vehicles at Keshav Memorial College grounds, which has a capacity for 400 four-wheelers and 400 two-wheelers.

Citizens have been asked to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid congestion around the YMCA area during the aforementioned timings. The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged cooperation from people and requested them to contact the Traffic Police Helpline number: 9010203626 for any commuting-related issues.

