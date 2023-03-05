Traffic diversions for SHE Teams’ 2K, 5K run today 

March 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed restrictions in and around Necklace Road on Monday in view of the 2K and 5K run event being organised by SHE Teams.

The event titled “2K, 5K Rise and Run” will be held between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., and will be flagged off by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.

Accordingly, traffic will be either stopped or diverted on need basis.

Traffic coming from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan.

Traffic coming from Telugu Talli will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on Telugu Talli flyover at old gate Secretariat.

Commuters from Liberty intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue, and Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar U Turn and on Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic from Karbala Maidan to Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Children’s Park towards DBR Mills, and those from Kawadiguda X Road will not be allowed towards Sailing Club.

Traffic coming from DBR Mills will not be allowed towards Children’s Park. Also, traffic from Ministers’ Road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj and Ministers’ Road and vice versa.