Traffic diversions for Khairatabad Ganesh festival

In anticipation of the massive influx of devotees during the 10-day Khairatabad Ganesh festival, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory notifying diversions and restrictions

The festival, beginning on September 7 and culminating with the immersion of the idol on September 17, is expected to draw thousands daily. Diversions are in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic, said the Additional Commissioner (Traffic) P. Viswa Prasad. “For better parking of vehicles, commuters visiting Khairatabad Ganesh are advised to take the NTR Marg and park near IMAX Rotary and at the new Ambedkar statue,” he said.

To manage the expected traffic congestion, the police have announced several traffic diversions and parking restrictions. Key traffic points, including Khairatabad Junction, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary, are likely to experience heavy traffic.

“Vehicles approaching Mint Compound from V.V. Statue will be diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Traffic from Old PS Saifabad towards Bada Ganesh via Rajdoot Lane will be redirected towards Iqbal Minar. Vehicles from Iqbal Minar heading towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Mint Lane Entrance towards Telugu Talli junction. Traffic from NTR Marg/Khairatabad Flyover/Necklace Road towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover,” reads the advisory.

Similarly, vehicles from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office Lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted at Post Office towards Old PS Saifabad junction.

Visitors approaching Khairatabad Ganesh through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden should park their vehicles at Ambedkar Square parking place beside IMAX Theatre, NTR Garden parking places, opposite IMAX, Saraswathi Vidya Mandir High School premises, and Race course Road parking place. Visitors coming on their own vehicles for darshan should avoid Khairatabad Rajiv Gandhi Statue Road and Rajdoot Lane road.

The police urged devotees to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the advisory to ensure a smooth and safe experience during the festival. For any emergencies, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

Meanwhile, the idol movements in the city will not be an issue for commuters from September 7, said a traffic official from South Zone. “For the last 15 days, we deployed 100 policemen, including 80 from traffic and 20 from law and order, on night bandobast to ensure that the idols are moved overnight to avoid snarls and congestion for commuters,” said the officer, adding that traffic police personnel will be deployed at all junctions to regulate the flow.

Another officer from the Humayun Nagar traffic said that as per their report, 80% sale of idols are done and the remaining are likely to be done by Saturday morning.