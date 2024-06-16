Traffic diversions for Bakrid

The Hyderabad traffic police officials issued an advisory in connection with Bakrid prayers at Mir Alam Idgah, and at Hockey Ground in Masab Tank, on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

People coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Mir Alam Idgah for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura crossroad from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the motorists have to park their vehicles at the designated parking places.

During this period, the general traffic will not be allowed towards Idgah in Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura cross roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul. The vehicles of attendees from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts cross roads from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the motorists should park their vehicles at the designated parking places, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the prayer Hockey Ground in Masab Tank, the traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover.

Traffic from Mehdipatnam, and from Lakdikapul, will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the diversions will be in place till the completion of prayers from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., police said, adding that the traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road Number 1 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction, Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairatabad and so on.

Commuters were urged to follow traffic updates on social media platform on Hyderabad traffic police, Facebook page - facebook.com/HYDTP, and @HYDTP - X handle. In case of any emergency in travel, commuters can call Hyderabad traffic police helpline 9010203626 for assistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.