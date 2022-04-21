Traffic diversions due to nala work near Rasoolpura

Owing to Strategic Nala Development Programme-II work at Picket Nala near Karachi Bakery and Minsiter Road, the city police announced traffic diversions for 45 days from April 21.

Those travelling from CTO Junction towards Rasoolpura have been directed to take a right at Hanuman Temple lane near Yatri Nivas and move towards PG Road and proceed to Rasoolpura T Junction. The right turn near the New Ramgopalpet police station has been barred for traffic moving from KIMS Hospital towards Rasoolpura T Junction. The right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital for traffic from Begumpet flyover has been barred.

The stretch from Hanuman Temple to Food World will be a one-way. Those travelling from Panjagutta and intending to reach KIMS Hospital have been advised to go via Greenlands, Begumpet flyover, CTO flyover, take a U turn under the flyover, more towards Hanuman Temple lane, and Food World. They can also go via Panjagutta Crossroads, Khairatabad Junction, Khairtabad flyover, Necklace rotary, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, RUB, Minister Road, and reach KIMS Hospital.