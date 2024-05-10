ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion for PM’s public meeting at LB stadium today

Published - May 10, 2024 06:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at LB Stadium on Friday.

Traffic will be restricted/diverted/routed on the stretch from Begumpet Airport to L.B. Stadium. “The Prime Minister will proceed to LB Stadium from Begumpet Airport travelling through Somajiguda, Raj Bhavan, Khairatabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli junction, Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharathi. After completion of the meeting, he will return to Begumpet Airport on the same route,” informed officials.

