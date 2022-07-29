Telangana

Traffic curbs: Venkaiah Naidu’s visit  

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 29, 2022 20:03 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:04 IST

Vehicular traffic will either be stopped or diverted in view of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Hyderabad Public School at Ramanthapur on Saturday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said in a release.

Mr. Naidu will proceed from his Jubilee Hills Rd. No 29 residence to HPS Ramanthapur at 9 a.m., via Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills Check Post, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, Sri Nagar T Junction, NFCL, Panjagutta flyover, CM Camp Office, Greenlands flyover, Begumpet flyover, PNT flyover, Rasoolpura junction, CTO flyover, Plaza, YMCA flyover, St. John Rotary, Sangeeth cross roads, Rail Nilayam, Mettuguda, Tarnaka flyover, Habsiguda and NGRI.

He would start his return journey on the same route after the completion of the programme at around 11.20 a.m.

