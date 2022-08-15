Traffic curbs today

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the State-proposed mass recitation of the National Anthem at GPO Circle, Abids, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said the arrival and departures of the chief guests to the programme, scheduled between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. at the GPO, would cause traffic congestion, and accordingly traffic restrictions will be imposed.

Traffic will not be allowed on the following routes:

Vehicles coming from Liberty and Basheerbagh will be diverted at BJR Circle towards AR Petrol Pump to Nampally Station Road.

RTC buses coming from Liberty towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and diverted at Liberty towards Himayatnagar – Narayanguda – Kachiguda – Koti.

Traffic coming from King Koti to Abids main road will not be allowed and will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazaar, Koti.

Traffic coming from Boggulakunta to Abids main road will not be allowed and will be diverted at Boggulakunta X Roads towards Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, Koti.

Traffic coming from M.J. Market and Jambagh towards Abids will not be allowed and will be directed at MJ Market towards Nampally Station Road.

Traffic coming from PCR towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Station Road.

Traffic congestion is also expected at Somajiguda – Khairatabad – Ravindra Bharathi junction – Assembly – L.B. Stadium – BJR statue – Liberty – Himayathnagar – GPO Abids - M.J. Market – Nampally during the programme time.

Police has notified the following parking places:

Vehicles coming for the programme at Abids Circle from Liberty will be parked at Nizam College Grounds, Taj Mahal to King Koti X Roads, Bata to Boggulakunta X Roads, GHMC Office, Ramakrishna theatre, George Grammar School.

Vehicles from MJ Market, Afzal Gunj should be parked at Exhibition Grounds, Annapurna Hotel Road.