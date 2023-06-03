Traffic curbs today for police dept’s State Formation Day fete  

June 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State police is organising a series of events to mark the 21-day State formation day fete, and part of which - has decided to observe June 4 as ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’.

The series of events to be conducted include procession of the police’s fleet of patrol SUVs and Blue Colt motorcycles, an exhibition on technology use in policing at Ambedkar Statue, and a march to the Charminar.

As part of the schedule, which would involve huge participation of the police force, its fleet and general public, the Hyderabad traffic police notified about traffic congestion and issued regulations for vehicle users. Several diversions will be in place - roads and bylanes would be closed on need-basis between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, it said.

The procession of the police fleet will start at 9 a.m. from upper Tank Bund pelican signal to reach Charminar, and return to Sanjeevaiah Park by 12 noon.

It would pass through Tank Bund main road, old Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Abids, MJ Market and reach Charminar.

The return procession will pass via MJ Market – Ravindra Bharathi – Iqbal Minar – Telugu Talli statue – Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat – Indira Gandhi rotary – Sanjeevaiah Park.

Traffic on Tank Bund will be closed for the day in both the directions, and on to the PVNR Marg between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

An exhibition on technology use by the police, its dog squad, forensic science and fingerprint bureau, along with bomb disposal drill and rescue demonstration by the Fire Services Department will be be conducted at Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat at 4 p.m.

The last event, foot march by a thousand police personnel, will start from the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Banjara Hills, at 9 p.m.

The march will continue on the route from BVB (Film Nagar) junction - Rd No. 45 – Jubilee Hills check post- NTR Bhavan – Cancer Hospital- BRS Bhavan – ICCC.

