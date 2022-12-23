ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic curbs on Tank Bund

December 23, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Police on Friday announced traffic diversions given the flagging off of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s new Super Luxury Buses on Saturday.

Vehicles moving from Ranigunj towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda Crossroads and DBR Mills. Similarly traffic moving from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli and Iqbal Minar. 

Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty. Vehicles moving from Musheerabad Crossroads to Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda Crossroads towards Lower Tank Bund. Public moving from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

