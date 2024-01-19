Traffic curbs on heavy vehicles in Cyberabad

January 19, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy and medium motor vehicles such as mini-lorries, water tankers, earth movers and tractors are prohibited on roads within the Cyberabad police commissionerate between 7.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 10.30 p.m, according to the new guidelines issued on Thursday by the Cyberabad police.

Cyberabad Traffic DCP D.V. Srinivasa Rao said some regulations were being implemented to reduce congestion on roads within the commissionerate.

According to the new regulations, vehicles engaged in construction and demolition are prohibited on roads between 6 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. Heavy goods vehicles and slow moving vehicles are prohibited on all flyovers in Cyberabad.

If found plying on the roads during the prohibited hours, such vehicles will be fined for the first time as per relevant sections of the MV Act. For the second violation, however, the vehicles will be seized and handed over to the RTA.

Many establishments such as multiplexes, shopping malls, hotels, bars and restaurants allowed their customers to park on roads, creating obstructions to the free flow of traffic, said the official, adding that action would be taken against such entities.

Pedestrians should use the 55 pelican signals within the commissionerate for crossings to avoid accidents. “Autorickshaw and cab drivers, along with other transport vehicle drivers plying within Cyberabad, should wear uniform. We are organising awareness programmes for school/college students, autorickshaw drivers, transport vehicle drivers and RTC drivers on following traffic rules,” added the DCP.

If the vehicle is driven on the wrong route and causes an accident, it will be punishable under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

Action will also be taken against traders encroaching on footpath.