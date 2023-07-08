Traffic curbs in view of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu jatara  

July 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has notified traffic regulations in and around Secunderabad starting the intervening hours of Saturday/Sunday (July 8 and 9) till Monday in view of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu jatara.

The police urged people to avoid roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA, X Roads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Park Lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible House, Ministers Road and Rasoolpura during the period.

Similarly, rail passengers were urged to use platform no. 10-side entry as there would be congestion in the two kilometre radius of the Mahankali temple.

Accordingly, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazaar, Hill Street, Subash Road - starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet police station, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Roads and the road leading to Mahankali Temple from General Bazar will be closed to all vehicular traffic.