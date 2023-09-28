Traffic curbs in place for Lord Ganesh immersion procession

September 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

In view of the concluding day immersion of Ganesh idols, the Rachakonda police issued advisory for road users on restrictions and routes for vehicles carrying the idols to ensure smooth proceedings on Thursday.

The restrictions will be in place starting 6 a.m. on Thursday and till 8 a.m. on Friday. As per the planning, the police divided the routes as approaching from L.B. Nagar and proceeding towards Saroornagar tank, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Amberpet, Moosarambagh, and from Santoshnagar.

The second major immersion venue is at Safilguda under Malkajgiri police limits, and the Kapra tank under Kushaiguda police limits.

Heavy vehicles, except those carrying the idols, will not be allowed on Bairamalguda to Champapet, Chengicherla to Uppal, Neredmet to Safilguda tank, RK Puram to ECIL, and Lalaguda T junction to Mirjalguda.

In Hyderabad City limits, the main procession routes are from Balapur at Kattamaisamma of Gurram Chervu tank, processions from Secunderabad via RP Road, Musheerabad X Road and Himayathnagar, from East Zone via Uppal, Ramanthapur, Barkathpura X roads and Narayanaguda X Road.

Processions from Tolichowki, Rethi bowli and Mehdipatnam pass through Masab Tank, Nirankari Bhavan, Iqbal Minar and NTR Marg.

According to the police, no traffic other than the idols procession will be allowed to move on the main procession route between 6 a.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday. Restrictions on PVNR Marg and Tank Bund from Telugu Talli junction to Khairatabad via PVNR Marg, NTR Marg, Imax may also be extended till Friday evening.

People proceeding to immersion venues to witness the event are required to park their vehicles at Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad junction, RR ZP Office, Khairatabad, MMTS Station, Khairatabad, Goshala, Lower Tank Bund, NTR Stadium and Public Gardens.

Trucks after transporting the idols can exit only via Necklace Rotary - Khairtabad flyover - V.V.Statue and KCP, and they will not be allowed to return towards Telugu Talli statue or Mint Compound road.