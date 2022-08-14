Traffic curbs in lieu of Raj Bhavan ‘At Home’  

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Traffic Police has suggested motorists to take alternative routes and avoid the Raj Bhavan Road on Monday evening, in view of the ‘At Home’ programme being organised at Raj Bhavan.

The programme to be hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would witness attendance of State dignitaries, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues and Justices of the High Court.

The programme scheduled for 5 p.m. would cause traffic congestion in and around Raj Bhavan, and on both sides of the Rajiv Gandhi Statue-Somajiguda-Khairtabad Junction stretch. Traffic regulations will be in place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m,

Except VVIPs and guests whose vehicles are allowed inside the Raj Bhavan, parking of vehicles of other guests is arranged at MMTS Parking lot, at Park Hotel near MMTS, single lane parking from Metro Residency to NASR School, and single lane parking from Lake View to V.V Statue Junction and opposite lane of Lake View Guest House.