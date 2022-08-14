Traffic curbs in lieu of Raj Bhavan ‘At Home’  

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 14, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Traffic Police has suggested motorists to take alternative routes and avoid the Raj Bhavan Road on Monday evening, in view of the ‘At Home’ programme being organised at Raj Bhavan.

The programme to be hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would witness attendance of State dignitaries, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues and Justices of the High Court.

The programme scheduled for 5 p.m. would cause traffic congestion in and around Raj Bhavan, and on both sides of the Rajiv Gandhi Statue-Somajiguda-Khairtabad Junction stretch. Traffic regulations will be in place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Except VVIPs and guests whose vehicles are allowed inside the Raj Bhavan, parking of vehicles of other guests is arranged at MMTS Parking lot, at Park Hotel near MMTS, single lane parking from Metro Residency to NASR School, and single lane parking from Lake View to V.V Statue Junction and opposite lane of Lake View Guest House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app