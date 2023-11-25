Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for PM Modi’s two-day tour

November 25, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic will be restricted and diverted on a need basis on November 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday) on the Begumpet–Raj Bhavan stretch, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

On Saturday, between 5.20 p.m. and 5.50 p.m., Mr. Modi will proceed to Raj Bhavan from Begumpet Airport via Airport Y Junction, PNT flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, and MMTS.

On Sunday, between 10.35 a.m. and 11.05 a.m., Mr. Modi will return to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan via MMTS, Yashoda Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Statue / Monappa Island Junction, Pragathi Bhavan, Begumpet flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Shoppers Stop, PNT flyover, and Airport Y Junction.

