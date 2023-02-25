ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic curbs in Cyberabad for Ilaiyaraaja’s concert

February 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Traffic Police issued road restrictions for the live concert of musician Ilaiyaraaja at Gachibowli stadium on Sunday evening.

Officials said that as many as 17,250 people are expected to attend the concert. Diversions have been imposed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

As per the advisory, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, traffic from Lingampally to Gachibowli circle will have to take a diversion at HCU depot - SMR Vinay - Masjid Banda Village- Heritage Junction - Botanical Garden- Gachibowli circle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Traffic from Gachibowli circle to Lingampally will be diverted at Gachibowli circle - Botanical Garden - Heritage Junction- Masjid Banda Village - SMR Vinay - HCU Depot - Lingampally.

Commuters from Raidurgam to Lingampally will have to take a diversion at IIIT towards Wipro circle via Gopichand Academy and take right from Q City - Gowlidoddi - Gopanpally thanda - Nallagandla flyover - Lingampally.

Curbs have also been imposed on heavy vehicles from Gachibowli Circle to Lingampally and back.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US