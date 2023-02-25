Traffic curbs in Cyberabad for Ilaiyaraaja’s concert

February 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Traffic Police issued road restrictions for the live concert of musician Ilaiyaraaja at Gachibowli stadium on Sunday evening.

Officials said that as many as 17,250 people are expected to attend the concert. Diversions have been imposed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

As per the advisory, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, traffic from Lingampally to Gachibowli circle will have to take a diversion at HCU depot - SMR Vinay - Masjid Banda Village- Heritage Junction - Botanical Garden- Gachibowli circle.

Traffic from Gachibowli circle to Lingampally will be diverted at Gachibowli circle - Botanical Garden - Heritage Junction- Masjid Banda Village - SMR Vinay - HCU Depot - Lingampally.

Commuters from Raidurgam to Lingampally will have to take a diversion at IIIT towards Wipro circle via Gopichand Academy and take right from Q City - Gowlidoddi - Gopanpally thanda - Nallagandla flyover - Lingampally.

Curbs have also been imposed on heavy vehicles from Gachibowli Circle to Lingampally and back.