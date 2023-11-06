Traffic curbs in & around L.B. Stadium tomorrow in view of PM Modi’s visit 

November 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic restrictions and route diversions will be in place in and around the Lal Bahadur Stadium on Tuesday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s public meeting.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, suggesting a traffic movement plan for the day, said the restrictions will be effective from 2 p.m. and till 8 p.m.

As per local needs, traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati at AR Petrol pump junction.

Traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh junciton will be diverted at Liberty jucntion towards Himayatnagar.

The police have designated parking places for visitors at NTR satdium, Public Gardens, Nizam College, Tennis Court, and at Mahaboobia College.

