Traffic curbs from 10.30 a.m. and 9 p.m. today

February 14, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 10.30 a.m. and 9 p.m. in and around L.B. Stadium on Wednesday (14 February), in view of the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board’s (TSLPRB) programme to distribute appointment orders to selected candidates.

Vehicular traffic will be stopped or diverted on a need basis. The Hyderabad Traffic Police advised motorists to avoid junctions of Panjagutta, VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayatnagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

Police said traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed, and will be diverted from A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump will not be allowed, and will be diverted from BJR Statue towards, SBI, Abids-Nampally station road.

Similarly, traffic coming from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed, and will be diverted from Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

