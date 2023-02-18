Traffic curbs for Sunday Funday  

February 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic advisory for the Sunday Funday event to be held on Tank Bund on Sunday (February 19).

Vehicular traffic will be diverted between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Accordingly, traffic coming from Liberty towards upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli and Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty and Himayathnagar.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli flyover.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills - lower Tank Bund – Katta Maisamma temple – Telugu Thalli flyover.

Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Police designated visitors’ vehicle parking place on the stretch from Ambedkar dtatue to Lepakshi, New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar, Sailing Club to Children’s Park, Buddha Bhavan backside towards Necklace Road and NTR Grounds.