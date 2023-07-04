ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic curbs for President’s visit today

July 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic on the stretch around Bollarum checkpost will be restricted and regulated on Tuesday in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit.

Traffic will be stopped or diverted for security reasons, between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., when Ms. Murmu’s motorcade proceeds from Hakimpet Air Force Station to Rashtrapathi Nilayam, Bollarum.

The traffic will be stopped for a while at Hanuman Temple near Hakimpet Y Junction, Bollarum checkpost, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate and Lothukunta.

In view of the VIPs movement for various programmes in the day, traffic will be stopped or diverted, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., on routes like Bollarum, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza Junction, PNT Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction, Monappa Junction, Panjagutta, NFCL, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Road No. 45 Junction.

