December 18, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Vehicular traffic will either be stopped or diverted at various junctions on the State Highway 1 (Rajiv Rahadari) on Monday in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Rashtrapati Nilayam Bolarum.

According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, the restrictions will be in place between 5.30 p.m. and 6.45 p.m. at the Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, Bolarum check post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate, and Lothukunta T Junction.

