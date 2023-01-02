ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic curbs for numaish 

January 02, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city police has notified on traffic regulations in and around Nampally in view of the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition to be held at the Exhibition Grounds.

The restrictions on movement of vehicles and certain routes starting January 1 (Sunday) will be in place till February 15 (Wednesday), every day between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Accordingly, plying of RTC buses, private and heavy vehicles will also be affected.

According to the police plan, heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar and Jambagh, intending to go towards Nampally side, will be diverted at MJ Market, and towards Abids.

And those vehicles from the Police Control Room and Basheerbagh, intending to go towards Nampally, will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Vehicles coming from Begum Bazaar Chatri and going towards Malakunta will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Darusalam and Ek Minar, Nampally.

Heavy and light goods vehicles, including DCMs, coming from Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids, will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazaar, City College, Nayapul.

Vehicles coming from Moosa Bowli/Bhadurpura side, intending to go towards Nampally, will be diverted at City College towards Nayapul and MJ Market.

